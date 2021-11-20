There will be player prop bets available for Corey Davis before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 11 when Davis' New York Jets (2-7) play the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis' team-high 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) have come via 29 receptions (49 targets), and he has four touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.6% of the 361 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.

Davis has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

In his two matchups against the Dolphins, Davis' 31 receiving yards average is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

In two matchups with the Dolphins, Davis has not had a touchdown catch.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins have allowed 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Davis put together a 93-yard performance against the Bills last week on five catches (18.6 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.

Davis has racked up 93 receiving yards (31.0 per game), reeling in five balls on seven targets in his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 49 13.6% 29 442 4 4 11.8% Michael Carter 45 12.5% 31 306 0 1 2.9% Keelan Cole 29 8.0% 17 275 0 4 11.8% Elijah Moore 46 12.7% 25 274 3 4 11.8%

