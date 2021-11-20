Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Corey Davis before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 11 when Davis' New York Jets (2-7) play the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis' team-high 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) have come via 29 receptions (49 targets), and he has four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.6% of the 361 passes thrown by his team have gone Davis' way.
  • Davis has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his two matchups against the Dolphins, Davis' 31 receiving yards average is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • In two matchups with the Dolphins, Davis has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 290.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 18 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Davis put together a 93-yard performance against the Bills last week on five catches (18.6 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
  • Davis has racked up 93 receiving yards (31.0 per game), reeling in five balls on seven targets in his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

49

13.6%

29

442

4

4

11.8%

Michael Carter

45

12.5%

31

306

0

1

2.9%

Keelan Cole

29

8.0%

17

275

0

4

11.8%

Elijah Moore

46

12.7%

25

274

3

4

11.8%

