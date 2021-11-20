Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington

Author:

Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Washington Football Team (3-6) take the field in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has reeled in 57 balls, with a team-best 701 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and is averaging 70.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 26.8% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Moore has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Football Team, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moore, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Moore will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (290.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, allowing 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Moore caught four passes for 24 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Moore has grabbed 11 passes (on 22 targets) for 115 yards (38.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

95

26.8%

57

701

3

8

23.5%

Christian McCaffrey

32

9.0%

30

283

0

2

5.9%

Robby Anderson

59

16.7%

23

243

3

5

14.7%

Brandon Zylstra

10

2.8%

10

157

1

1

2.9%

