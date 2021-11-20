Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Washington Football Team (3-6) take the field in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has reeled in 57 balls, with a team-best 701 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and is averaging 70.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 26.8% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Moore has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Football Team, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moore, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Moore will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (290.1 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, allowing 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Moore caught four passes for 24 yards while being targeted seven times.

Moore has grabbed 11 passes (on 22 targets) for 115 yards (38.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 95 26.8% 57 701 3 8 23.5% Christian McCaffrey 32 9.0% 30 283 0 2 5.9% Robby Anderson 59 16.7% 23 243 3 5 14.7% Brandon Zylstra 10 2.8% 10 157 1 1 2.9%

