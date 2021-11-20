Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has reeled in 57 balls, with a team-best 701 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and is averaging 70.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 26.8% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Moore has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Football Team, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moore, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Moore will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (290.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, allowing 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Moore caught four passes for 24 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Moore has grabbed 11 passes (on 22 targets) for 115 yards (38.3 per game) over his last three outings.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
95
26.8%
57
701
3
8
23.5%
Christian McCaffrey
32
9.0%
30
283
0
2
5.9%
Robby Anderson
59
16.7%
23
243
3
5
14.7%
Brandon Zylstra
10
2.8%
10
157
1
1
2.9%
