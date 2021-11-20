Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Author:

Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf's team-high 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come via 42 receptions (64 targets), and he has eight touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.6% of the 260 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.
  • Metcalf (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 36.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Metcalf has averaged 18.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Cardinals, 47.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Metcalf has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals are conceding 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Metcalf was targeted eight times and totaled 26 yards on three receptions.
  • Metcalf has racked up 165 yards in his last three games (55.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 11 balls on 19 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

64

24.6%

42

606

8

9

36.0%

Tyler Lockett

66

25.4%

43

602

3

3

12.0%

Gerald Everett

25

9.6%

22

198

1

2

8.0%

Freddie Swain

27

10.4%

16

169

2

3

12.0%

