Before D.K. Metcalf hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf's team-high 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come via 42 receptions (64 targets), and he has eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.6% of the 260 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.

Metcalf (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 36.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Arizona

Metcalf has averaged 18.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Cardinals, 47.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Metcalf has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are conceding 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Metcalf was targeted eight times and totaled 26 yards on three receptions.

Metcalf has racked up 165 yards in his last three games (55.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 11 balls on 19 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 64 24.6% 42 606 8 9 36.0% Tyler Lockett 66 25.4% 43 602 3 3 12.0% Gerald Everett 25 9.6% 22 198 1 2 8.0% Freddie Swain 27 10.4% 16 169 2 3 12.0%

