Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf's team-high 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come via 42 receptions (64 targets), and he has eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.6% of the 260 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.
- Metcalf (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 36.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Metcalf has averaged 18.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Cardinals, 47.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Metcalf has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals are conceding 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Metcalf was targeted eight times and totaled 26 yards on three receptions.
- Metcalf has racked up 165 yards in his last three games (55.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 11 balls on 19 targets.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
64
24.6%
42
606
8
9
36.0%
Tyler Lockett
66
25.4%
43
602
3
3
12.0%
Gerald Everett
25
9.6%
22
198
1
2
8.0%
Freddie Swain
27
10.4%
16
169
2
3
12.0%
