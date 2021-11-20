Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 2,341 yards (260.1 ypg) on 201-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- He also has 91 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has attempted 44 of his 286 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Prescott had 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs, 50.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
- This week Prescott will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (269.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Prescott went 24-for-31 (77.4%) for 296 yards with two touchdown passes.
- He also carried the ball two times for five yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Prescott has thrown for 528 yards (176.0 ypg), completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
