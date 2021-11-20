Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Dak Prescott ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 2,341 yards (260.1 ypg) on 201-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 91 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has attempted 44 of his 286 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Prescott had 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs, 50.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • This week Prescott will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (269.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Prescott went 24-for-31 (77.4%) for 296 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also carried the ball two times for five yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Prescott has thrown for 528 yards (176.0 ypg), completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

