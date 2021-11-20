Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert's 29 catches are good enough for 429 yards (42.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 39 times.
- Goedert has been the target of 39 of his team's 299 passing attempts this season, or 13.0% of the target share.
- Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.9% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Against the Saints, Goedert has averaged 14.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.
- This week Goedert will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Goedert reeled in two passes for 28 yards while being targeted two times.
- Goedert has recorded 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game), hauling in 11 balls on 15 targets over his last three outings.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
39
13.0%
29
429
2
5
11.9%
Devonta Smith
68
22.7%
42
603
4
4
9.5%
Quez Watkins
37
12.4%
26
408
0
6
14.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
10.7%
20
173
1
5
11.9%
