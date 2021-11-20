In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dallas Goedert for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's 29 catches are good enough for 429 yards (42.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 39 times.

Goedert has been the target of 39 of his team's 299 passing attempts this season, or 13.0% of the target share.

Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.9% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Goedert has averaged 14.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.

This week Goedert will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Goedert reeled in two passes for 28 yards while being targeted two times.

Goedert has recorded 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game), hauling in 11 balls on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 39 13.0% 29 429 2 5 11.9% Devonta Smith 68 22.7% 42 603 4 4 9.5% Quez Watkins 37 12.4% 26 408 0 6 14.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 10.7% 20 173 1 5 11.9%

