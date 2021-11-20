Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dallas Goedert for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert's 29 catches are good enough for 429 yards (42.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 39 times.
  • Goedert has been the target of 39 of his team's 299 passing attempts this season, or 13.0% of the target share.
  • Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.9% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Against the Saints, Goedert has averaged 14.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Goedert has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.
  • This week Goedert will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Goedert reeled in two passes for 28 yards while being targeted two times.
  • Goedert has recorded 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game), hauling in 11 balls on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

39

13.0%

29

429

2

5

11.9%

Devonta Smith

68

22.7%

42

603

4

4

9.5%

Quez Watkins

37

12.4%

26

408

0

6

14.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

10.7%

20

173

1

5

11.9%

