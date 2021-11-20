Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Dalton Schultz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz has hauled in 38 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.

Schultz has been the target of 51 of his team's 332 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.

Schultz (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Schultz put together a 14-yard performance against the Falcons last week on one catch while being targeted two times.

Schultz's seven grabs have led to 79 yards (26.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 51 15.4% 38 438 3 5 10.6% CeeDee Lamb 73 22.0% 47 726 6 8 17.0% Amari Cooper 65 19.6% 44 583 5 9 19.1% Cedrick Wilson 27 8.1% 19 280 3 4 8.5%

