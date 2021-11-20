Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Dalton Schultz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Schultz has hauled in 38 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.
  • Schultz has been the target of 51 of his team's 332 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.
  • Schultz (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Schultz's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Schultz put together a 14-yard performance against the Falcons last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
  • Schultz's seven grabs have led to 79 yards (26.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

Cedrick Wilson

27

8.1%

19

280

3

4

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive