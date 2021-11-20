Publish date:
Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz has hauled in 38 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.
- Schultz has been the target of 51 of his team's 332 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.
- Schultz (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Schultz put together a 14-yard performance against the Falcons last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
- Schultz's seven grabs have led to 79 yards (26.3 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
Cedrick Wilson
27
8.1%
19
280
3
4
8.5%
