Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dalvin Cook and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 with the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has taken 139 attempts for a team-leading 648 rushing yards (72.0 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 109 receiving yards (12.1 per game) on 18 catches.
  • His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's carried 139 of those attempts (55.4%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Over his six career matchups against the Packers, Cook averaged 72.3 rushing yards per game, 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Packers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Packers give up 107.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Cook ran for 94 yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He added three receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Cook has run for 282 yards on 59 carries (94.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also added six receptions for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

139

55.4%

648

3

29

65.9%

4.7

Alexander Mattison

78

31.1%

289

0

11

25.0%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

16

6.4%

73

1

2

4.5%

4.6

C.J. Ham

6

2.4%

34

0

2

4.5%

5.7

Powered By Data Skrive