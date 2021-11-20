Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dalvin Cook and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 with the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has taken 139 attempts for a team-leading 648 rushing yards (72.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

He also has 109 receiving yards (12.1 per game) on 18 catches.

His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's carried 139 of those attempts (55.4%).

The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Over his six career matchups against the Packers, Cook averaged 72.3 rushing yards per game, 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Packers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Packers give up 107.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Cook ran for 94 yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He added three receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Cook has run for 282 yards on 59 carries (94.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also added six receptions for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 139 55.4% 648 3 29 65.9% 4.7 Alexander Mattison 78 31.1% 289 0 11 25.0% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 16 6.4% 73 1 2 4.5% 4.6 C.J. Ham 6 2.4% 34 0 2 4.5% 5.7

Powered By Data Skrive