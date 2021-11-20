Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jones and the New York Giants (3-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 2,059 passing yards this season (228.8 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage (190-of-293), throwing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions.

He has added 258 rushing yards on 50 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.7 yards per game.

The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 293 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards more than his over/under in Monday's game.

In both of those contests against the Buccaneers, Jones threw multiple TDs.

The 267.9 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 110-yard performance against the Raiders in Week 9, completing 75.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.

Jones tacked on 17 yards on four carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 535 passing yards (178.3 per game) while completing 60 of 85 passes (70.6% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 57 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 36 11.2% 28 352 0 3 7.5% Sterling Shepard 43 13.4% 32 324 1 9 22.5% Kenny Golladay 32 10.0% 19 310 0 1 2.5%

Powered By Data Skrive