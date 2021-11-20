Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jones and the New York Giants (3-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 2,059 passing yards this season (228.8 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage (190-of-293), throwing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions.
  • He has added 258 rushing yards on 50 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.7 yards per game.
  • The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 293 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In both of those contests against the Buccaneers, Jones threw multiple TDs.
  • The 267.9 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 110-yard performance against the Raiders in Week 9, completing 75.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Jones tacked on 17 yards on four carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 535 passing yards (178.3 per game) while completing 60 of 85 passes (70.6% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 57 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

36

11.2%

28

352

0

3

7.5%

Sterling Shepard

43

13.4%

32

324

1

9

22.5%

Kenny Golladay

32

10.0%

19

310

0

1

2.5%

