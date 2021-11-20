Darnell Mooney will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) hit the field in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has 36 catches (59 targets) and a team-high 450 receiving yards (50.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 59 of his team's 237 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.

Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 298.6 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers in Week 9, Mooney was targeted six times and racked up 41 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Mooney has 144 receiving yards on 11 receptions (20 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 59 24.9% 36 450 2 4 14.8% Allen Robinson II 50 21.1% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 44 18.6% 28 284 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 24 10.1% 12 173 0 1 3.7%

