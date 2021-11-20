Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore

Author:

Darnell Mooney will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) hit the field in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has 36 catches (59 targets) and a team-high 450 receiving yards (50.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 59 of his team's 237 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.
  • Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 298.6 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers in Week 9, Mooney was targeted six times and racked up 41 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Mooney has 144 receiving yards on 11 receptions (20 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

59

24.9%

36

450

2

4

14.8%

Allen Robinson II

50

21.1%

30

339

1

4

14.8%

Cole Kmet

44

18.6%

28

284

0

6

22.2%

Marquise Goodwin

24

10.1%

12

173

0

1

3.7%

Powered By Data Skrive