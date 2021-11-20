Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 11 matchup sees Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's team-leading 494 receiving yards (54.9 per game) have come via 44 catches (71 targets), and he has two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.5% of the 347 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Waller has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Waller was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 24 yards.
  • Waller has caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 116 yards, averaging 38.7 yards over his last three games.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

71

20.5%

44

494

2

10

20.4%

Hunter Renfrow

69

19.9%

52

494

4

11

22.4%

Bryan Edwards

39

11.2%

21

434

2

5

10.2%

Kenyan Drake

34

9.8%

26

272

1

5

10.2%

