Before Darren Waller hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 11 matchup sees Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's team-leading 494 receiving yards (54.9 per game) have come via 44 catches (71 targets), and he has two touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.5% of the 347 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Waller has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Waller was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 24 yards.

Waller has caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 116 yards, averaging 38.7 yards over his last three games.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 71 20.5% 44 494 2 10 20.4% Hunter Renfrow 69 19.9% 52 494 4 11 22.4% Bryan Edwards 39 11.2% 21 434 2 5 10.2% Kenyan Drake 34 9.8% 26 272 1 5 10.2%

Powered By Data Skrive