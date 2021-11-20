Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller's team-leading 494 receiving yards (54.9 per game) have come via 44 catches (71 targets), and he has two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 20.5% of the 347 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Waller has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waller, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Waller was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 24 yards.
- Waller has caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 116 yards, averaging 38.7 yards over his last three games.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
71
20.5%
44
494
2
10
20.4%
Hunter Renfrow
69
19.9%
52
494
4
11
22.4%
Bryan Edwards
39
11.2%
21
434
2
5
10.2%
Kenyan Drake
34
9.8%
26
272
1
5
10.2%
Powered By Data Skrive