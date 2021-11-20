Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Davante Adams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 with the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Adams has 65 receptions (on 98 targets) for a team-high 864 receiving yards (86.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 29.2% (98 total) of his team's 336 passing attempts this season.

Adams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.1% of the time while running the ball 43.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his 10 matchups against the Vikings, Adams' 68.8 receiving yards average is 28.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (97.5).

Adams, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch six times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those six games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 260.6 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Adams was targeted 11 times and racked up seven catches for 78 yards.

Adams has also added 120 yards on 13 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 25 times and averaged 40.0 receiving yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5% Allen Lazard 26 7.7% 17 210 3 5 8.6%

