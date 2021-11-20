Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has totaled 119 rushing yards on 33 carries (13.2 yards per game) this season.
- He's also added 23 catches for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 33, or 16.2%, of his team's 204 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his two career matchups against the Titans, Johnson averaged 70.5 rushing yards per game, 56.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson, in two matchups versus the Titans, has run for a TD every time, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans allow 98.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- The Titans have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Johnson rushed four times for 11 yards.
- Johnson also racked up 29 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Johnson has taken 13 carries for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
- He's also averaged 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 55 yards.
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
33
16.2%
119
0
2
8.7%
3.6
Phillip Lindsay
49
24.0%
133
1
2
8.7%
2.7
Tyrod Taylor
8
3.9%
78
1
2
8.7%
9.8
Royce Freeman
21
10.3%
77
0
2
8.7%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive