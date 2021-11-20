There will be player prop betting options available for David Johnson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 11 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has totaled 119 rushing yards on 33 carries (13.2 yards per game) this season.

He's also added 23 catches for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 33, or 16.2%, of his team's 204 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his two career matchups against the Titans, Johnson averaged 70.5 rushing yards per game, 56.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson, in two matchups versus the Titans, has run for a TD every time, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans allow 98.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Titans have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Johnson rushed four times for 11 yards.

Johnson also racked up 29 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Johnson has taken 13 carries for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

He's also averaged 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 55 yards.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 33 16.2% 119 0 2 8.7% 3.6 Phillip Lindsay 49 24.0% 133 1 2 8.7% 2.7 Tyrod Taylor 8 3.9% 78 1 2 8.7% 9.8 Royce Freeman 21 10.3% 77 0 2 8.7% 3.7

