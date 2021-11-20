Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for David Johnson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 11 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has totaled 119 rushing yards on 33 carries (13.2 yards per game) this season.
  • He's also added 23 catches for 182 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 33, or 16.2%, of his team's 204 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his two career matchups against the Titans, Johnson averaged 70.5 rushing yards per game, 56.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson, in two matchups versus the Titans, has run for a TD every time, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans allow 98.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The Titans have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Johnson rushed four times for 11 yards.
  • Johnson also racked up 29 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Johnson has taken 13 carries for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
  • He's also averaged 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 55 yards.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

33

16.2%

119

0

2

8.7%

3.6

Phillip Lindsay

49

24.0%

133

1

2

8.7%

2.7

Tyrod Taylor

8

3.9%

78

1

2

8.7%

9.8

Royce Freeman

21

10.3%

77

0

2

8.7%

3.7

