November 20, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) square off in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has churned out a team-high 372 rushing yards (41.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also added eight catches for 66 yards (7.3 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 266 times this season, and he's carried 82 of those attempts (30.8%).
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Montgomery will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 88.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Ravens have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers in Week 9, Montgomery rushed 13 times for 63 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
  • He tacked on two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
  • Montgomery has totaled 63 rushing yards on 13 carries (21.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

82

30.8%

372

3

12

32.4%

4.5

Khalil Herbert

85

32.0%

364

1

8

21.6%

4.3

Justin Fields

52

19.5%

288

2

5

13.5%

5.5

Damien Williams

37

13.9%

139

2

8

21.6%

3.8

