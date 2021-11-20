Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has churned out a team-high 372 rushing yards (41.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He's also added eight catches for 66 yards (7.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 266 times this season, and he's carried 82 of those attempts (30.8%).
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Montgomery will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 88.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- The Ravens have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers in Week 9, Montgomery rushed 13 times for 63 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
- He tacked on two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
- Montgomery has totaled 63 rushing yards on 13 carries (21.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
82
30.8%
372
3
12
32.4%
4.5
Khalil Herbert
85
32.0%
364
1
8
21.6%
4.3
Justin Fields
52
19.5%
288
2
5
13.5%
5.5
Damien Williams
37
13.9%
139
2
8
21.6%
3.8
