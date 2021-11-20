Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) square off in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has churned out a team-high 372 rushing yards (41.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also added eight catches for 66 yards (7.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 266 times this season, and he's carried 82 of those attempts (30.8%).

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Montgomery will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 88.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

The Ravens have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers in Week 9, Montgomery rushed 13 times for 63 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

He tacked on two receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.

Montgomery has totaled 63 rushing yards on 13 carries (21.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 82 30.8% 372 3 12 32.4% 4.5 Khalil Herbert 85 32.0% 364 1 8 21.6% 4.3 Justin Fields 52 19.5% 288 2 5 13.5% 5.5 Damien Williams 37 13.9% 139 2 8 21.6% 3.8

Powered By Data Skrive