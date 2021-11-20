Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has racked up 303 receiving yards (33.7 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 28 targets this year.
- Knox has been the target of 8.0% (28 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
- Knox (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his one matchup against the Colts, Knox's five receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
- Knox caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.
- The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Knox reeled in one pass for 17 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted one time.
- Over his last three outings, Knox has collected 17 yards on one catches, averaging 5.7 yards per game, on one target.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
