Dawson Knox has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Knox's Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has racked up 303 receiving yards (33.7 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 28 targets this year.

Knox has been the target of 8.0% (28 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.

Knox (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his one matchup against the Colts, Knox's five receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).

Knox caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Knox reeled in one pass for 17 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted one time.

Over his last three outings, Knox has collected 17 yards on one catches, averaging 5.7 yards per game, on one target.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3% Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9%

