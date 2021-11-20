Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Dawson Knox has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Knox's Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has racked up 303 receiving yards (33.7 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 28 targets this year.
  • Knox has been the target of 8.0% (28 total) of his team's 350 passing attempts this season.
  • Knox (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the ball 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his one matchup against the Colts, Knox's five receiving yards total is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
  • Knox caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Knox reeled in one pass for 17 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted one time.
  • Over his last three outings, Knox has collected 17 yards on one catches, averaging 5.7 yards per game, on one target.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

28

8.0%

22

303

5

7

11.3%

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

