Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 54 catches on 86 targets, with a team-high 979 receiving yards (108.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 30.7% of the 280 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Samuel was targeted five times, picking up 97 yards on five receptions (averaging 19.4 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Samuel has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 331 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.3 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
86
30.7%
54
979
5
7
24.1%
George Kittle
43
15.4%
30
378
2
2
6.9%
Brandon Aiyuk
35
12.5%
22
256
2
5
17.2%
Mohamed Sanu
24
8.6%
15
177
0
3
10.3%
