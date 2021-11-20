There will be player prop bet markets available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 54 catches on 86 targets, with a team-high 979 receiving yards (108.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 30.7% of the 280 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Samuel was targeted five times, picking up 97 yards on five receptions (averaging 19.4 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Samuel has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 331 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2% Mohamed Sanu 24 8.6% 15 177 0 3 10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive