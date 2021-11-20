Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 54 catches on 86 targets, with a team-high 979 receiving yards (108.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 30.7% of the 280 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Samuel was targeted five times, picking up 97 yards on five receptions (averaging 19.4 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Samuel has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 331 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

86

30.7%

54

979

5

7

24.1%

George Kittle

43

15.4%

30

378

2

2

6.9%

Brandon Aiyuk

35

12.5%

22

256

2

5

17.2%

Mohamed Sanu

24

8.6%

15

177

0

3

10.3%

