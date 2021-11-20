Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' 407 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Saints. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 24 receptions and two touchdowns (45.2 yards per game).
- Harris has been the target of 35 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Harris' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Eagles are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together an 84-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches (28 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- Harris' stat line over his last three outings includes 12 grabs for 171 yards. He put up 57.0 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
35
12.8%
24
407
2
3
6.7%
Marquez Callaway
43
15.8%
24
346
5
7
15.6%
Alvin Kamara
44
16.1%
32
310
4
7
15.6%
Adam Trautman
32
11.7%
20
183
0
6
13.3%
