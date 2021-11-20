Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Deonte Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' 407 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Saints. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 24 receptions and two touchdowns (45.2 yards per game).
  • Harris has been the target of 35 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Harris' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Eagles are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together an 84-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches (28 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Harris' stat line over his last three outings includes 12 grabs for 171 yards. He put up 57.0 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

35

12.8%

24

407

2

3

6.7%

Marquez Callaway

43

15.8%

24

346

5

7

15.6%

Alvin Kamara

44

16.1%

32

310

4

7

15.6%

Adam Trautman

32

11.7%

20

183

0

6

13.3%

