Deonte Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' 407 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Saints. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 24 receptions and two touchdowns (45.2 yards per game).

Harris has been the target of 35 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Harris' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Eagles are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.0 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Harris put together an 84-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches (28 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Harris' stat line over his last three outings includes 12 grabs for 171 yards. He put up 57.0 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 35 12.8% 24 407 2 3 6.7% Marquez Callaway 43 15.8% 24 346 5 7 15.6% Alvin Kamara 44 16.1% 32 310 4 7 15.6% Adam Trautman 32 11.7% 20 183 0 6 13.3%

