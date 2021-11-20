Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has 2,826 passing yards (314.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 67.7% of his throws and tossing 15 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 52 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr accounts for 54.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 347 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Carr averaged 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bengals, 5.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Bengals.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals are giving up 275.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Carr had 261 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He also carried the ball three times for 18 yards, averaging six yards per carry on the ground.
- Carr has thrown for 880 yards while completing 74.8% of his passes (86-of-115), with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (293.3 per game).
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
71
20.5%
44
494
2
10
20.4%
Hunter Renfrow
69
19.9%
52
494
4
11
22.4%
Bryan Edwards
39
11.2%
21
434
2
5
10.2%
