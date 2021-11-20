Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Derek Carr will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has 2,826 passing yards (314.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 67.7% of his throws and tossing 15 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 52 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr accounts for 54.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 347 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Carr averaged 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bengals, 5.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Bengals.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals are giving up 275.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Carr had 261 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 18 yards, averaging six yards per carry on the ground.
  • Carr has thrown for 880 yards while completing 74.8% of his passes (86-of-115), with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (293.3 per game).

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

71

20.5%

44

494

2

10

20.4%

Hunter Renfrow

69

19.9%

52

494

4

11

22.4%

Bryan Edwards

39

11.2%

21

434

2

5

10.2%

