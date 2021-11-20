Derek Carr will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has 2,826 passing yards (314.0 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 67.7% of his throws and tossing 15 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 52 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr accounts for 54.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 347 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Carr averaged 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bengals, 5.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Bengals.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals are giving up 275.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Carr had 261 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also carried the ball three times for 18 yards, averaging six yards per carry on the ground.

Carr has thrown for 880 yards while completing 74.8% of his passes (86-of-115), with five touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (293.3 per game).

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 71 20.5% 44 494 2 10 20.4% Hunter Renfrow 69 19.9% 52 494 4 11 22.4% Bryan Edwards 39 11.2% 21 434 2 5 10.2%

Powered By Data Skrive