Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has 42 catches (68 targets) and paces the Eagles with 603 receiving yards (60.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 22.7% (68 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The 280.4 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Smith has collected 197 yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 65.7 yards per game on 15 targets.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
68
22.7%
42
603
4
4
9.5%
Dallas Goedert
39
13.0%
29
429
2
5
11.9%
Quez Watkins
37
12.4%
26
408
0
6
14.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
10.7%
20
173
1
5
11.9%
Powered By Data Skrive