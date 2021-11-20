Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has 42 catches (68 targets) and paces the Eagles with 603 receiving yards (60.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • Smith has been the target of 22.7% (68 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The 280.4 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Smith has collected 197 yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 65.7 yards per game on 15 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

68

22.7%

42

603

4

4

9.5%

Dallas Goedert

39

13.0%

29

429

2

5

11.9%

Quez Watkins

37

12.4%

26

408

0

6

14.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

10.7%

20

173

1

5

11.9%

Powered By Data Skrive