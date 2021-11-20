In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has 42 catches (68 targets) and paces the Eagles with 603 receiving yards (60.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 22.7% (68 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The 280.4 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Smith was targeted six times, picking up 66 yards on four receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab) while scoring two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Smith has collected 197 yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 65.7 yards per game on 15 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 68 22.7% 42 603 4 4 9.5% Dallas Goedert 39 13.0% 29 429 2 5 11.9% Quez Watkins 37 12.4% 26 408 0 6 14.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 10.7% 20 173 1 5 11.9%

