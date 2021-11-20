Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Diontae Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) meet in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 52 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Steelers with 613 receiving yards (68.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 82 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Johnson put up 14 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chargers, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.
  • This week Johnson will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (219.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 83 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has 18 receptions (32 targets) for 237 yards, averaging 79.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

82

23.4%

52

613

3

7

14.9%

Chase Claypool

52

14.9%

29

433

1

7

14.9%

Najee Harris

56

16.0%

44

317

2

10

21.3%

Pat Freiermuth

42

12.0%

32

276

4

10

21.3%

