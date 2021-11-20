In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Diontae Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) meet in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 52 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Steelers with 613 receiving yards (68.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 82 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Johnson put up 14 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chargers, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.

This week Johnson will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (219.2 yards allowed per game).

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 83 yards.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has 18 receptions (32 targets) for 237 yards, averaging 79.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 82 23.4% 52 613 3 7 14.9% Chase Claypool 52 14.9% 29 433 1 7 14.9% Najee Harris 56 16.0% 44 317 2 10 21.3% Pat Freiermuth 42 12.0% 32 276 4 10 21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive