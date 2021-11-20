Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 52 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Steelers with 613 receiving yards (68.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 82 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Johnson put up 14 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chargers, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.
- This week Johnson will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (219.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 83 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Johnson has 18 receptions (32 targets) for 237 yards, averaging 79.0 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
82
23.4%
52
613
3
7
14.9%
Chase Claypool
52
14.9%
29
433
1
7
14.9%
Najee Harris
56
16.0%
44
317
2
10
21.3%
Pat Freiermuth
42
12.0%
32
276
4
10
21.3%
