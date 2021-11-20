AAC opponents will clash when the East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) face the Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.4 points lower than the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Pirates games this season is 58.6, 12.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Pirates rack up just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen allow (30.4).

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Pirates rack up 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.0).

When East Carolina piles up more than 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

In Navy's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 4 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Navy's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Midshipmen average 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates allow (24.5).

The Midshipmen rack up 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates allow per matchup (391.0).

When Navy totals over 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats