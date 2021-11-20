Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 8.4 points lower than the 54.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Pirates games this season is 58.6, 12.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 48.7 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Pirates rack up just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen allow (30.4).
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Pirates rack up 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.0).
- When East Carolina piles up more than 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- In Navy's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 4 points or more eight times this year and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
- Navy's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Midshipmen average 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates allow (24.5).
- The Midshipmen rack up 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates allow per matchup (391.0).
- When Navy totals over 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Navy
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
435.5
Avg. Total Yards
272.0
391.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
20
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
11