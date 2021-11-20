Publish date:
Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has 274 receiving yards on 25 receptions (46 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 30.4 yards per game.
- Moore has been the target of 46 of his team's 361 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- This week Moore will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (290.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Moore was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Moore's 16 catches have turned into 195 yards (65.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.
Moore's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
46
12.7%
25
274
3
4
11.8%
Corey Davis
49
13.6%
29
442
4
4
11.8%
Michael Carter
45
12.5%
31
306
0
1
2.9%
Keelan Cole
29
8.0%
17
275
0
4
11.8%
