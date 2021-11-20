Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami

Author:

Elijah Moore has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 11 when Moore and the New York Jets (2-7) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has 274 receiving yards on 25 receptions (46 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 30.4 yards per game.
  • Moore has been the target of 46 of his team's 361 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
  • Moore has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • This week Moore will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (290.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Moore was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Moore's 16 catches have turned into 195 yards (65.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Moore's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

46

12.7%

25

274

3

4

11.8%

Corey Davis

49

13.6%

29

442

4

4

11.8%

Michael Carter

45

12.5%

31

306

0

1

2.9%

Keelan Cole

29

8.0%

17

275

0

4

11.8%

