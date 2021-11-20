Elijah Moore has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 11 when Moore and the New York Jets (2-7) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has 274 receiving yards on 25 receptions (46 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 30.4 yards per game.

Moore has been the target of 46 of his team's 361 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

This week Moore will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (290.8 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Moore was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Moore's 16 catches have turned into 195 yards (65.0 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Moore's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 46 12.7% 25 274 3 4 11.8% Corey Davis 49 13.6% 29 442 4 4 11.8% Michael Carter 45 12.5% 31 306 0 1 2.9% Keelan Cole 29 8.0% 17 275 0 4 11.8%

