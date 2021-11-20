Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' 30 catches are good enough for 505 yards (56.1 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
- Sanders has been the target of 53 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.
- Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his two matchups against the Colts, Sanders' 53.5 receiving yards average is 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Sanders, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- This week Sanders will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Sanders caught two passes for 27 yards while being targeted two times.
- Sanders has grabbed six passes (14 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) in his last three games.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
