November 20, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Emmanuel Sanders will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' 30 catches are good enough for 505 yards (56.1 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.
  • Sanders has been the target of 53 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.
  • Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his two matchups against the Colts, Sanders' 53.5 receiving yards average is 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Sanders, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • This week Sanders will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Sanders caught two passes for 27 yards while being targeted two times.
  • Sanders has grabbed six passes (14 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) in his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

Dawson Knox

28

8.0%

22

303

5

7

11.3%

