Emmanuel Sanders will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' 30 catches are good enough for 505 yards (56.1 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 53 times.

Sanders has been the target of 53 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.

Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his two matchups against the Colts, Sanders' 53.5 receiving yards average is 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Sanders, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

This week Sanders will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Sanders caught two passes for 27 yards while being targeted two times.

Sanders has grabbed six passes (14 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) in his last three games.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9% Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3%

