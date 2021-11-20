Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has had 142 attempts for a team-leading 663 rushing yards (73.7 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 26 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 142, or 52.4%, of his team's 271 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his one career matchup against them, Elliott finished with 93 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 26.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • Conceding 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Chiefs are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Elliott ran for 41 yards on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • He tacked on 15 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 142 yards on 40 carries (47.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

142

52.4%

663

7

25

52.1%

4.7

Tony Pollard

83

30.6%

445

1

11

22.9%

5.4

Dak Prescott

26

9.6%

91

1

10

20.8%

3.5

CeeDee Lamb

5

1.8%

30

0

2

4.2%

6.0

