Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has had 142 attempts for a team-leading 663 rushing yards (73.7 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 26 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 142, or 52.4%, of his team's 271 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his one career matchup against them, Elliott finished with 93 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 26.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chiefs.
- Conceding 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Chiefs are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Elliott ran for 41 yards on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He tacked on 15 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 142 yards on 40 carries (47.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game).
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
142
52.4%
663
7
25
52.1%
4.7
Tony Pollard
83
30.6%
445
1
11
22.9%
5.4
Dak Prescott
26
9.6%
91
1
10
20.8%
3.5
CeeDee Lamb
5
1.8%
30
0
2
4.2%
6.0
