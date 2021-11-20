In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has had 142 attempts for a team-leading 663 rushing yards (73.7 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 26 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 142, or 52.4%, of his team's 271 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his one career matchup against them, Elliott finished with 93 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 26.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chiefs.

Conceding 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Chiefs are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Elliott ran for 41 yards on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He tacked on 15 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 142 yards on 40 carries (47.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 142 52.4% 663 7 25 52.1% 4.7 Tony Pollard 83 30.6% 445 1 11 22.9% 5.4 Dak Prescott 26 9.6% 91 1 10 20.8% 3.5 CeeDee Lamb 5 1.8% 30 0 2 4.2% 6.0

