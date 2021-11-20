The Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC) will face each other in clash of SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Odds for Florida vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 69.5 points just two times this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 69.5 .

The 60.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida is 3-7-0 this year.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in seven chances).

Florida's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Gators average 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per outing the Tigers allow.

Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.

The Gators rack up 492.4 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 455.9 the Tigers give up per matchup.

Florida is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 455.9 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has covered the spread two times this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 9 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Tigers score 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators allow (27.4).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up (369.1).

When Missouri amasses over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Gators have forced (10).

Season Stats