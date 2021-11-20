Publish date:
Florida vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 69.5 points just two times this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 58.4, 11.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 69.5 .
- The 60.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida is 3-7-0 this year.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in seven chances).
- Florida's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Gators average 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per outing the Tigers allow.
- Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.
- The Gators rack up 492.4 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 455.9 the Tigers give up per matchup.
- Florida is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 455.9 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 9 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Tigers score 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators allow (27.4).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up (369.1).
- When Missouri amasses over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Gators have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Missouri
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
492.4
Avg. Total Yards
434.3
369.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.9
18
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
15