George Kittle has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) square off in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has put together a 378-yard season so far (42.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 43 targets.

Kittle has been the target of 43 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while running the ball 47.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Kittle totaled 42 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Jaguars, 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jaguars.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (274.8 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kittle put together a 50-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Kittle has hauled in 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and averages 50.3 receiving yards.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2% Mohamed Sanu 24 8.6% 15 177 0 3 10.3%

