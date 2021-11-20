The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Charleston Southern

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Bulldogs rack up 38.7 points per game, 12.8 more than the Buccaneers surrender per contest (25.9).

Georgia is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.9 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 392.6 more yards per game (435.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (43.1).

When Georgia churns out more than 43.1 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Buccaneers have forced (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Charleston Southern Stats and Trends

Charleston Southern is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Charleston Southern's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This season the Buccaneers rack up 18.8 more points per game (26.4) than the Bulldogs give up (7.6).

When Charleston Southern puts up more than 7.6 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 59.6 yards per game, 188.3 fewer yards than the 247.9 the Bulldogs give up.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one time, 14 fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats