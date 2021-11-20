The Georgia State Panthers (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face each other in clash of Sun Belt opponents at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 65.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Arkansas State's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 65.5.

The two teams combine to score 51.1 points per game, 14.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.8 points fewer than the 71.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.5 points, one more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Panthers put up 16.1 fewer points per game (25) than the Red Wolves give up (41.1).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 41.1 points.

The Panthers rack up 153.0 fewer yards per game (377.7), than the Red Wolves allow per contest (530.7).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (14).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Wolves have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Red Wolves average 26.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Panthers surrender (30.2).

When Arkansas State records more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves rack up 25.4 fewer yards per game (400.1) than the Panthers give up (425.5).

When Arkansas State totals more than 425.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).

