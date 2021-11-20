Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (8-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) will battle in a Week 11 NFL clash of NFC North rivals.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of 10 times.
  • In 66.7% of Minnesota's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 0.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 41.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 48.6, 2.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Green Bay is 9-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 6-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Packers average 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per matchup the Vikings surrender.
  • Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.4 points.
  • The Packers rack up 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings allow per outing (369.1).
  • Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 369.1 yards.
  • This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).
  • Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Vikings have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Vikings average 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers allow (18.0).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 18.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers give up.
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 309.9 yards.
  • This year the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.
  • Vikings home games this season average 51.1 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Away from home, Green Bay is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in six away games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Packers away games average 48.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

