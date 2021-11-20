The Green Bay Packers (8-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) will battle in a Week 11 NFL clash of NFC North rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of 10 times.

In 66.7% of Minnesota's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 0.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.6, 2.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 9-1-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more seven times and are 6-1 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Packers average 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per matchup the Vikings surrender.

Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.4 points.

The Packers rack up 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings allow per outing (369.1).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 369.1 yards.

This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Vikings average 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers allow (18.0).

When Minnesota puts up more than 18.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings collect 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers give up.

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 309.9 yards.

This year the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point underdogs or more at home.

This year, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.

Vikings home games this season average 51.1 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Green Bay is 4-2 overall and 5-1 against the spread.

On the road, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1-point favorites or more.

This year, in six away games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

This season, Packers away games average 48.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.