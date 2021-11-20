Sportsbooks have installed player props for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has hauled in 52 passes and leads his team with 494 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 54.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 347 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Renfrow's 66 receiving yards total is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Renfrow did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.

The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Renfrow caught seven passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

In his last three games, Renfrow has 153 receiving yards on 21 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 69 19.9% 52 494 4 11 22.4% Darren Waller 71 20.5% 44 494 2 10 20.4% Bryan Edwards 39 11.2% 21 434 2 5 10.2% Kenyan Drake 34 9.8% 26 272 1 5 10.2%

