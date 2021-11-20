Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has hauled in 52 passes and leads his team with 494 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 54.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 347 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
- Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his one matchup against the Bengals, Renfrow's 66 receiving yards total is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Renfrow did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.
- The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Renfrow caught seven passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- In his last three games, Renfrow has 153 receiving yards on 21 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
69
19.9%
52
494
4
11
22.4%
Darren Waller
71
20.5%
44
494
2
10
20.4%
Bryan Edwards
39
11.2%
21
434
2
5
10.2%
Kenyan Drake
34
9.8%
26
272
1
5
10.2%
