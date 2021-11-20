Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has hauled in 52 passes and leads his team with 494 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times, and averages 54.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.9% of the 347 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
  • Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Renfrow's 66 receiving yards total is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Renfrow did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Renfrow caught seven passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • In his last three games, Renfrow has 153 receiving yards on 21 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

69

19.9%

52

494

4

11

22.4%

Darren Waller

71

20.5%

44

494

2

10

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

39

11.2%

21

434

2

5

10.2%

Kenyan Drake

34

9.8%

26

272

1

5

10.2%

