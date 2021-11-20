Publish date:
Iowa vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 38.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- Illinois' games have gone over 38.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.9, is 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 37.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 6-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- The Hawkeyes score 24.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per matchup (21.6).
- When Iowa scores more than 21.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 297 yards per game, 92.9 fewer yards than the 389.9 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.
- When Iowa picks up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (14).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- In Illinois' 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Illinois' games this season have gone over the point total just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
- This year the Fighting Illini put up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.3).
- When Illinois records more than 16.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Fighting Illini average only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (315).
- In games that Illinois piles up over 315 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, 14 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Illinois
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
297
Avg. Total Yards
315.3
315
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.9
13
Giveaways
9
23
Takeaways
14