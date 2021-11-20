The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten rivals at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 38.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Illinois' games have gone over 38.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.9, is 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, five more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 6-4-0 this year.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Hawkeyes score 24.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per matchup (21.6).

When Iowa scores more than 21.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes rack up 297 yards per game, 92.9 fewer yards than the 389.9 the Fighting Illini allow per outing.

When Iowa picks up more than 389.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Hawkeyes have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Illinois Stats and Trends

In Illinois' 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Illinois' games this season have gone over the point total just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

This year the Fighting Illini put up just 0.9 more points per game (17.2) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.3).

When Illinois records more than 16.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Fighting Illini average only 0.3 more yards per game (315.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (315).

In games that Illinois piles up over 315 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, 14 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats