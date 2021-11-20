Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has hauled in 44 balls, with a team-high 835 receiving yards plus seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and is averaging 92.8 yards per game.
- Chase has been the target of 73 of his team's 290 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Chase caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Chase has totaled 282 receiving yards (94.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 32 targets over his last three outings.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
C.J. Uzomah
28
9.7%
25
313
5
2
5.9%
