There will be player prop betting options available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 44 balls, with a team-high 835 receiving yards plus seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and is averaging 92.8 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 73 of his team's 290 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Chase caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Chase has totaled 282 receiving yards (94.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 32 targets over his last three outings.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7% C.J. Uzomah 28 9.7% 25 313 5 2 5.9%

