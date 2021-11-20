Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has hauled in 44 balls, with a team-high 835 receiving yards plus seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and is averaging 92.8 yards per game.
  • Chase has been the target of 73 of his team's 290 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Chase caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • Chase has totaled 282 receiving yards (94.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 32 targets over his last three outings.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

73

25.2%

44

835

7

8

23.5%

Tee Higgins

57

19.7%

35

431

2

7

20.6%

Tyler Boyd

55

19.0%

38

409

2

5

14.7%

C.J. Uzomah

28

9.7%

25

313

5

2

5.9%

