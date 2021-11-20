Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Jalen Hurts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has 2,159 passing yards (215.9 ypg), completing 62.2% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 549 rushing yards on 96 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Hurts threw for 167 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints, 34.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Saints.
  • The Saints are conceding 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Hurts racked up 178 yards while completing 69.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Hurts added 55 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
  • Hurts has 443 passing yards (147.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's added 188 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

68

22.7%

42

603

4

4

9.5%

Dallas Goedert

39

13.0%

29

429

2

5

11.9%

Quez Watkins

37

12.4%

26

408

0

6

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive