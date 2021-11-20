Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Jalen Hurts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has 2,159 passing yards (215.9 ypg), completing 62.2% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 549 rushing yards on 96 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.

The Eagles have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Hurts threw for 167 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints, 34.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Saints.

The Saints are conceding 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Hurts racked up 178 yards while completing 69.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Hurts added 55 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Hurts has 443 passing yards (147.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's added 188 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 68 22.7% 42 603 4 4 9.5% Dallas Goedert 39 13.0% 29 429 2 5 11.9% Quez Watkins 37 12.4% 26 408 0 6 14.3%

