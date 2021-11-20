Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has 2,159 passing yards (215.9 ypg), completing 62.2% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 549 rushing yards on 96 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
- The Eagles have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Hurts threw for 167 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints, 34.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Saints.
- The Saints are conceding 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Hurts racked up 178 yards while completing 69.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Hurts added 55 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
- Hurts has 443 passing yards (147.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's added 188 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
68
22.7%
42
603
4
4
9.5%
Dallas Goedert
39
13.0%
29
429
2
5
11.9%
Quez Watkins
37
12.4%
26
408
0
6
14.3%
