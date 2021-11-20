Publish date:
Jamal Agnew Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Odds
Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Agnew's 21 grabs have yielded 211 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 36 times.
- So far this season, 10.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Agnew's way.
- Agnew has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Agnew's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Agnew had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the 49ers, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
- Agnew did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.
- This week Agnew will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Agnew did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Over his last three games, Agnew has collected 65 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 21.7 yards per game on 22 targets.
Agnew's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamal Agnew
36
10.8%
21
211
1
3
11.1%
Marvin Jones Jr.
66
19.8%
38
434
3
8
29.6%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Laviska Shenault Jr.
57
17.1%
35
358
0
3
11.1%
Powered By Data Skrive