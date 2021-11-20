Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Jamal Agnew Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Jamal Agnew hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Agnew and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) meet the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Agnew's 21 grabs have yielded 211 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 36 times.
  • So far this season, 10.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Agnew's way.
  • Agnew has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Agnew had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the 49ers, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • Agnew did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.
  • This week Agnew will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Agnew did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Over his last three games, Agnew has collected 65 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 21.7 yards per game on 22 targets.

Agnew's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamal Agnew

36

10.8%

21

211

1

3

11.1%

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

