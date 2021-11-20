Before Jamal Agnew hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Agnew and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) meet the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Odds

Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Agnew's 21 grabs have yielded 211 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 36 times.

So far this season, 10.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Agnew's way.

Agnew has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Agnew's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Agnew had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the 49ers, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

Agnew did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.

This week Agnew will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.4 yards allowed per game).

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Agnew did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

Over his last three games, Agnew has collected 65 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 21.7 yards per game on 22 targets.

Agnew's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive