November 20, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Jared Cook will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 11 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has hauled in 318 yards (on 28 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 35.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his one matchup against the Steelers, Cook's 116 receiving yards total is 88.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
  • Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Steelers.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 244.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Cook was targeted three times, totaling 10 yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Cook has caught seven passes on 12 targets for 83 yards, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

45

12.7%

28

318

2

6

12.0%

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

