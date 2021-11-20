Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) play in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has been targeted 84 times and has 60 catches, leading the Dolphins with 557 receiving yards (55.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Waddle has been the target of 84 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 299.3 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • The Jets' defense is 17th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together a 61-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three games, Waddle's 16 catches (on 27 targets) have led to 173 receiving yards (57.7 per game).

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

Myles Gaskin

48

12.2%

38

202

3

6

14.6%

