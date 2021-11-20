Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) play in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has been targeted 84 times and has 60 catches, leading the Dolphins with 557 receiving yards (55.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 84 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The 299.3 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Jets' defense is 17th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 61-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Waddle's 16 catches (on 27 targets) have led to 173 receiving yards (57.7 per game).

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9% Myles Gaskin 48 12.2% 38 202 3 6 14.6%

