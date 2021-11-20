Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) hit the field in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards while completing 66.4% of his passes (154-of-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this year (215.1 per game).

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 34 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 42.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In one matchup against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 242 passing yards, 9.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Jaguars.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (274.8 yards allowed per game).

With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Garoppolo completed 78.9% of his passes for 182 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Garoppolo has 830 passing yards (276.7 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2%

