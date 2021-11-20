Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards while completing 66.4% of his passes (154-of-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this year (215.1 per game).
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 34 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 42.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In one matchup against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 242 passing yards, 9.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Jaguars.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (274.8 yards allowed per game).
- With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Garoppolo completed 78.9% of his passes for 182 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Garoppolo has 830 passing yards (276.7 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
86
30.7%
54
979
5
7
24.1%
George Kittle
43
15.4%
30
378
2
2
6.9%
Brandon Aiyuk
35
12.5%
22
256
2
5
17.2%
