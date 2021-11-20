Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) hit the field in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 1,936 yards while completing 66.4% of his passes (154-of-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this year (215.1 per game).
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 34 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 42.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In one matchup against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 242 passing yards, 9.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (274.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Garoppolo completed 78.9% of his passes for 182 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Garoppolo has 830 passing yards (276.7 ypg), completing 69% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

86

30.7%

54

979

5

7

24.1%

George Kittle

43

15.4%

30

378

2

2

6.9%

Brandon Aiyuk

35

12.5%

22

256

2

5

17.2%

Powered By Data Skrive