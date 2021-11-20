Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,497 passing yards (277.4 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (195-of-286) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 44 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 21 carries.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are giving up 243.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns in Week 9, Burrow went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 282 yards and two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 957 passing yards (319.0 yards per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

73

25.2%

44

835

7

8

23.5%

Tee Higgins

57

19.7%

35

431

2

7

20.6%

Tyler Boyd

55

19.0%

38

409

2

5

14.7%

