Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,497 passing yards (277.4 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (195-of-286) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 44 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 21 carries.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are giving up 243.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns in Week 9, Burrow went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 282 yards and two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 957 passing yards (319.0 yards per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
Powered By Data Skrive