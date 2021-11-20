There will be player prop bets available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 2,497 passing yards (277.4 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (195-of-286) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 44 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 21 carries.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are giving up 243.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns in Week 9, Burrow went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 282 yards and two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 957 passing yards (319.0 yards per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7%

