November 20, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 636 rushing yards (70.7 per game) have come on 150 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 194 receiving yards (21.6 per game) on 22 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 225 times this season, and he's taken 150 of those attempts (66.7%).
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 27th in the league, giving up 129.1 yards per game.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Mixon put together a 64-yard rushing performance in his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He put up 46 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 156 yards on 39 carries (52.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

150

66.7%

636

7

13

65.0%

4.2

Samaje Perine

36

16.0%

159

1

1

5.0%

4.4

Joe Burrow

21

9.3%

44

0

3

15.0%

2.1

Chris Evans

4

1.8%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

