Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon's team-high 636 rushing yards (70.7 per game) have come on 150 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- He also has 194 receiving yards (21.6 per game) on 22 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 225 times this season, and he's taken 150 of those attempts (66.7%).
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 27th in the league, giving up 129.1 yards per game.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Mixon put together a 64-yard rushing performance in his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He put up 46 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 156 yards on 39 carries (52.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught nine passes for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
150
66.7%
636
7
13
65.0%
4.2
Samaje Perine
36
16.0%
159
1
1
5.0%
4.4
Joe Burrow
21
9.3%
44
0
3
15.0%
2.1
Chris Evans
4
1.8%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
