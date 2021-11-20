Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 636 rushing yards (70.7 per game) have come on 150 carries, with seven touchdowns.

He also has 194 receiving yards (21.6 per game) on 22 catches, with two TDs.

His team has run the ball 225 times this season, and he's taken 150 of those attempts (66.7%).

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 27th in the league, giving up 129.1 yards per game.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Mixon put together a 64-yard rushing performance in his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.

He put up 46 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 156 yards on 39 carries (52.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught nine passes for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 150 66.7% 636 7 13 65.0% 4.2 Samaje Perine 36 16.0% 159 1 1 5.0% 4.4 Joe Burrow 21 9.3% 44 0 3 15.0% 2.1 Chris Evans 4 1.8% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

