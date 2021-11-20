Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has churned out a team-high 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

He's also added 29 catches for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 161, or 59.9%, of his team's 269 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his only career matchup against the Bills, Taylor finished with 78 rushing yards, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.

Conceding 83.9 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Bills have conceded seven rushing touchdowns, eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 116-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 5.5 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Taylor has racked up 56 carries for 358 yards (119.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has added 90 receiving yards on 11 catches (30.0 yards per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 161 59.9% 937 9 50 75.8% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 43 16.0% 203 2 5 7.6% 4.7 Carson Wentz 33 12.3% 120 1 8 12.1% 3.6 Marlon Mack 28 10.4% 101 0 2 3.0% 3.6

