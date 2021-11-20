Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has churned out a team-high 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
- He's also added 29 catches for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 161, or 59.9%, of his team's 269 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his only career matchup against the Bills, Taylor finished with 78 rushing yards, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
- Conceding 83.9 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Bills have conceded seven rushing touchdowns, eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 116-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 5.5 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Taylor has racked up 56 carries for 358 yards (119.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has added 90 receiving yards on 11 catches (30.0 yards per game).
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
161
59.9%
937
9
50
75.8%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
43
16.0%
203
2
5
7.6%
4.7
Carson Wentz
33
12.3%
120
1
8
12.1%
3.6
Marlon Mack
28
10.4%
101
0
2
3.0%
3.6
