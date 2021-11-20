Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) square off in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has churned out a team-high 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
  • He's also added 29 catches for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 161, or 59.9%, of his team's 269 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his only career matchup against the Bills, Taylor finished with 78 rushing yards, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
  • Conceding 83.9 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Bills have conceded seven rushing touchdowns, eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 116-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 21 times (averaging 5.5 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Taylor has racked up 56 carries for 358 yards (119.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has added 90 receiving yards on 11 catches (30.0 yards per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

161

59.9%

937

9

50

75.8%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

43

16.0%

203

2

5

7.6%

4.7

Carson Wentz

33

12.3%

120

1

8

12.1%

3.6

Marlon Mack

28

10.4%

101

0

2

3.0%

3.6

