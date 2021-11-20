Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Josh Allen will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-3) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has recorded 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) while going 230-for-347 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 59 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 35.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Allen averaged 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts, 123.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Colts.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Allen went 21-for-28 (75.0 percent) for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • Allen has thrown for 879 yards (293.0 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 15 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

