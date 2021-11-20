Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has recorded 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) while going 230-for-347 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 59 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 35.8 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Allen averaged 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts, 123.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Colts.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Allen went 21-for-28 (75.0 percent) for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- Allen has thrown for 879 yards (293.0 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 15 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
