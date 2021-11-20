Josh Allen will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-3) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has recorded 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) while going 230-for-347 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 59 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 35.8 yards per game.

The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Allen averaged 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts, 123.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Allen had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Colts.

The 263.3 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Allen went 21-for-28 (75.0 percent) for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Allen has thrown for 879 yards (293.0 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 15 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9%

