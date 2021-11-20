Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has rushed for a team-leading 296 yards on 80 carries (32.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 23 catches for 149 yards (16.6 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 207 times this season, and he's carried 80 of those attempts (38.6%).
- The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his lone career matchup against the Bengals, Jacobs finished with 112 rushing yards, 63.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Conceding 100.9 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Jacobs put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball seven times.
- Jacobs tacked on five catches for 20 yards.
- During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 121 yards (40.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.
- Jacobs has caught 12 passes for 78 yards (26.0 ypg).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
80
38.6%
296
5
16
39.0%
3.7
Kenyan Drake
50
24.2%
206
2
10
24.4%
4.1
Peyton Barber
37
17.9%
143
1
7
17.1%
3.9
Derek Carr
25
12.1%
52
0
5
12.2%
2.1
