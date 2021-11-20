There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has rushed for a team-leading 296 yards on 80 carries (32.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 23 catches for 149 yards (16.6 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 207 times this season, and he's carried 80 of those attempts (38.6%).

The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his lone career matchup against the Bengals, Jacobs finished with 112 rushing yards, 63.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

Conceding 100.9 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Jacobs put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball seven times.

Jacobs tacked on five catches for 20 yards.

During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 121 yards (40.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Jacobs has caught 12 passes for 78 yards (26.0 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 80 38.6% 296 5 16 39.0% 3.7 Kenyan Drake 50 24.2% 206 2 10 24.4% 4.1 Peyton Barber 37 17.9% 143 1 7 17.1% 3.9 Derek Carr 25 12.1% 52 0 5 12.2% 2.1

