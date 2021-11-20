Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has rushed for a team-leading 296 yards on 80 carries (32.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 23 catches for 149 yards (16.6 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 207 times this season, and he's carried 80 of those attempts (38.6%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his lone career matchup against the Bengals, Jacobs finished with 112 rushing yards, 63.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • Conceding 100.9 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Jacobs put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball seven times.
  • Jacobs tacked on five catches for 20 yards.
  • During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 121 yards (40.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.
  • Jacobs has caught 12 passes for 78 yards (26.0 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

80

38.6%

296

5

16

39.0%

3.7

Kenyan Drake

50

24.2%

206

2

10

24.4%

4.1

Peyton Barber

37

17.9%

143

1

7

17.1%

3.9

Derek Carr

25

12.1%

52

0

5

12.2%

2.1

