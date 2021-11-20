Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Justin Herbert before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off in a Week 11 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Herbert has racked up 2,545 passing yards (282.8 per game) while connecting on 231 of 353 passes (65.4% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 117 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Steelers are allowing 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 195-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Herbert added 22 yards on two carries, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 774 yards (258.0 per game) while completing 70 of 107 passes (65.4%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed nine times for 45 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

