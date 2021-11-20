There will be player prop bets available for Justin Herbert before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off in a Week 11 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Herbert has racked up 2,545 passing yards (282.8 per game) while connecting on 231 of 353 passes (65.4% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 117 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers are allowing 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 195-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Herbert added 22 yards on two carries, averaging 11 yards per carry.

In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 774 yards (258.0 per game) while completing 70 of 107 passes (65.4%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed nine times for 45 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 93 26.3% 65 698 2 14 28.0% Mike Williams 72 20.3% 41 608 6 11 22.0% Austin Ekeler 51 14.4% 39 340 4 7 14.0%

