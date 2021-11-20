Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Herbert has racked up 2,545 passing yards (282.8 per game) while connecting on 231 of 353 passes (65.4% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 117 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The Steelers are allowing 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 195-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Herbert added 22 yards on two carries, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 774 yards (258.0 per game) while completing 70 of 107 passes (65.4%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed nine times for 45 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
93
26.3%
65
698
2
14
28.0%
Mike Williams
72
20.3%
41
608
6
11
22.0%
Austin Ekeler
51
14.4%
39
340
4
7
14.0%
Powered By Data Skrive