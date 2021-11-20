Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North foes play in Week 11 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) meet the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 775 receiving yards (86.1 per game) are a team high. He has 55 receptions (79 targets) and four touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 23.2% (79 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Jefferson has averaged 26 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Packers, 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Packers, Jefferson has not had a TD catch.

The Packers are allowing 221.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have given up 15 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Jefferson reeled in nine passes for 143 yards (15.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 11 times.

Jefferson has also tacked on 233 yards on 14 grabs and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 77.7 receiving yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive