November 20, 2021
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Kadarius Toney ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Toney and the New York Giants (3-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has reeled in 28 balls, with a team-high 352 receiving yards. He has been targeted 36 times, and is averaging 39.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.2% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
  • Toney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • This week Toney will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 outing against the Raiders, Toney was targeted one time, totaling nine yards on one reception.
  • Toney has recorded 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game), hauling in five passes on six targets over his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

36

11.2%

28

352

0

3

7.5%

Sterling Shepard

43

13.4%

32

324

1

9

22.5%

Kenny Golladay

32

10.0%

19

310

0

1

2.5%

Evan Engram

36

11.2%

26

224

2

3

7.5%

