Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has reeled in 28 balls, with a team-high 352 receiving yards. He has been targeted 36 times, and is averaging 39.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.2% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
- Toney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- This week Toney will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 outing against the Raiders, Toney was targeted one time, totaling nine yards on one reception.
- Toney has recorded 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game), hauling in five passes on six targets over his last three games.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
36
11.2%
28
352
0
3
7.5%
Sterling Shepard
43
13.4%
32
324
1
9
22.5%
Kenny Golladay
32
10.0%
19
310
0
1
2.5%
Evan Engram
36
11.2%
26
224
2
3
7.5%
