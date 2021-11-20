There will be player prop bet markets available for Kadarius Toney ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Toney and the New York Giants (3-6) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has reeled in 28 balls, with a team-high 352 receiving yards. He has been targeted 36 times, and is averaging 39.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.2% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

This week Toney will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 outing against the Raiders, Toney was targeted one time, totaling nine yards on one reception.

Toney has recorded 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game), hauling in five passes on six targets over his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 36 11.2% 28 352 0 3 7.5% Sterling Shepard 43 13.4% 32 324 1 9 22.5% Kenny Golladay 32 10.0% 19 310 0 1 2.5% Evan Engram 36 11.2% 26 224 2 3 7.5%

