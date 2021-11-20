The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (7-2).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Dallas' games have gone over 56 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.2 points above the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 53.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 56 total in this game is 4.0 points higher than the 52.0 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chiefs are 3-7 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 26.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the Cowboys surrender per contest (21.7).

Kansas City is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Chiefs rack up 405.6 yards per game, 51.6 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys allow per outing.

When Kansas City piles up over 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (17).

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.

So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Dallas has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs allow (24.1).

Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.1 points.

The Cowboys collect 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs give up.

In games that Dallas totals over 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, in five home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56).

In away games, Dallas is 4-0 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Dallas has hit the over twice in four road games this year.

The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).

