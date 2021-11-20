Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (7-2).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • Dallas' games have gone over 56 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.2 points above the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 53.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 56 total in this game is 4.0 points higher than the 52.0 average total in Cowboys games this season.
  • In Kansas City's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs are 3-7 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 26.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the Cowboys surrender per contest (21.7).
  • Kansas City is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 405.6 yards per game, 51.6 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys allow per outing.
  • When Kansas City piles up over 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Cowboys.
  • Dallas has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Dallas has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs allow (24.1).
  • Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.1 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • In games that Dallas totals over 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, in five home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56).
  • In away games, Dallas is 4-0 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • Dallas has hit the over twice in four road games this year.
  • The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).

Powered by Data Skrive.