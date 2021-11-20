Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Keenan Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 65 receptions on 93 targets with two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 93 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 26.3% of the target share.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 28.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his two matchups against the Steelers, Allen's 90.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The 244.3 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Allen caught eight passes for 98 yards while being targeted 11 times.

Allen has put up 279 yards during his last three games (93.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 93 26.3% 65 698 2 14 28.0% Mike Williams 72 20.3% 41 608 6 11 22.0% Austin Ekeler 51 14.4% 39 340 4 7 14.0% Jared Cook 45 12.7% 28 318 2 6 12.0%

