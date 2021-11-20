Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 65 receptions on 93 targets with two touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 93 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 26.3% of the target share.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 28.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his two matchups against the Steelers, Allen's 90.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The 244.3 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Allen caught eight passes for 98 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Allen has put up 279 yards during his last three games (93.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
93
26.3%
65
698
2
14
28.0%
Mike Williams
72
20.3%
41
608
6
11
22.0%
Austin Ekeler
51
14.4%
39
340
4
7
14.0%
Jared Cook
45
12.7%
28
318
2
6
12.0%
