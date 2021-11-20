Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Keenan Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen's 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 65 receptions on 93 targets with two touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 93 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 26.3% of the target share.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 28.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his two matchups against the Steelers, Allen's 90.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The 244.3 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Allen caught eight passes for 98 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • Allen has put up 279 yards during his last three games (93.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

Jared Cook

45

12.7%

28

318

2

6

12.0%

