Publish date:
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kent State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 73.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 73.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53.9 points per game, 19.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 75.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.0 more than the 73.5 total in this contest.
- Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 73.5 total in this game is 18.1 points higher than the 55.4 average total in Zips games this season.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- In Kent State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Golden Flashes rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips surrender (38.7).
- When Kent State records more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes collect 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips allow per outing (454.1).
- In games that Kent State churns out more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Zips have forced (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Zips have an against-the-spread record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (36.8).
- The Zips collect 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (496.3).
- The Zips have 15 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Akron
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
474.2
Avg. Total Yards
357.8
496.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.1
8
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11