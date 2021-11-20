Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC rivals at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio.

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Kent State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 73.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 73.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 53.9 points per game, 19.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 75.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.0 more than the 73.5 total in this contest.
  • Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 73.5 total in this game is 18.1 points higher than the 55.4 average total in Zips games this season.
  • In Kent State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Golden Flashes rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips surrender (38.7).
  • When Kent State records more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes collect 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips allow per outing (454.1).
  • In games that Kent State churns out more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Zips have forced (11).
  • Akron has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Zips have an against-the-spread record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
  • Akron's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (36.8).
  • The Zips collect 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (496.3).
  • The Zips have 15 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats

Kent StateStatsAkron

31.5

Avg. Points Scored

22.4

36.8

Avg. Points Allowed

38.7

474.2

Avg. Total Yards

357.8

496.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

454.1

8

Giveaways

15

20

Takeaways

11