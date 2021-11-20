The Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC rivals at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio.

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Kent State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 73.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 73.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.9 points per game, 19.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 75.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.0 more than the 73.5 total in this contest.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 73.5 total in this game is 18.1 points higher than the 55.4 average total in Zips games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

In Kent State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Golden Flashes rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips surrender (38.7).

When Kent State records more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes collect 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips allow per outing (454.1).

In games that Kent State churns out more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Zips have forced (11).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Zips have an against-the-spread record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (36.8).

The Zips collect 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (496.3).

The Zips have 15 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats