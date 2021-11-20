The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) will clash with the New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Odds for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in three of 10 games this season.

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in six of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.7 points higher than the combined 50.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are three more than the 60 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 total in this game is 0.1 points higher than the 59.9 average total in Aggies games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-4-0 this season.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Aggies give up (40.2).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 40.2 points.

The Wildcats average 81 fewer yards per game (394.4) than the Aggies give up per outing (475.4).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 475.4 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (16).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 36 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Aggies put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Wildcats give up (22.8).

New Mexico State is 5-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Aggies rack up only 13.4 more yards per game (354.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (341.1).

When New Mexico State piles up over 341.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Season Stats