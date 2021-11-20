Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Kirk Cousins will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (4-5) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 2,434 yards (270.4 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.1% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.1 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cousins averages 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have conceded 15 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins put together a 294-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Cousins has thrown for 665 yards (221.7 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

