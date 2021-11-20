Kirk Cousins will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (4-5) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 2,434 yards (270.4 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.1% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.1 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cousins averages 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs four times.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have conceded 15 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cousins put together a 294-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Cousins has thrown for 665 yards (221.7 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1%

