Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 2,434 yards (270.4 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.1% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.1 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Cousins averages 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have conceded 15 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cousins put together a 294-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Cousins has thrown for 665 yards (221.7 ypg), completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
Powered By Data Skrive