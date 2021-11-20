Before placing any wagers on Lamar Jackson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (271.9 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.0 yards per game.

The Ravens have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson has attempted 36 of his 309 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 7 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.4 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 238-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Jackson tacked on nine carries for 39 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the running game.

In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 761 yards (253.7 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes (68-of-115), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 247 rushing yards (82.3 ypg) on 42 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 82 25.6% 52 719 6 7 19.4% Mark Andrews 69 21.6% 48 623 4 9 25.0% Sammy Watkins 35 10.9% 19 299 0 2 5.6%

