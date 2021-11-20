Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Lamar Jackson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (271.9 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.0 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jackson has attempted 36 of his 309 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

7

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 238-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Jackson tacked on nine carries for 39 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 761 yards (253.7 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes (68-of-115), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 247 rushing yards (82.3 ypg) on 42 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

82

25.6%

52

719

6

7

19.4%

Mark Andrews

69

21.6%

48

623

4

9

25.0%

Sammy Watkins

35

10.9%

19

299

0

2

5.6%

