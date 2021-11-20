Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (271.9 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.0 yards per game.
- The Ravens have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jackson has attempted 36 of his 309 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
7
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jackson put together a 238-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Jackson tacked on nine carries for 39 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 761 yards (253.7 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes (68-of-115), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 247 rushing yards (82.3 ypg) on 42 carries.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
82
25.6%
52
719
6
7
19.4%
Mark Andrews
69
21.6%
48
623
4
9
25.0%
Sammy Watkins
35
10.9%
19
299
0
2
5.6%
